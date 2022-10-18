Like Drishyam1, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) will save his family from the police force. But will he confess or not is a question that needs to be talked about. The trailer of Drishyam2 is back with its original cast. Hoping to see sharper form of his character and planning of chauthi fail Vijay Salgaonkar, we believe that he will not confess even in Drishyam 2 because he mentions in the trailer, like all other times he is not going to be ruled by his emotions, but his mind.

Well, the climax of Drishyam was indeed one of the best climaxes in Bollywood, ever since the movie was released the fans and audience were looking forward to this sequel because of its unpredictable ending. The film had to come up with the sequel because it was so loved by the audiences and it made the audiences believe that there is more to the story.

The case is reopened again and this time Akshaye Khanna joins the team of police officers in investigating the old case. The story looks like will have a lot of twists and turns and will be much more thrilling than the first Drishyam. Like the first Drishyam, he is shown telling his family to stick to the story that they had created and to live with it.

It will be tougher for Vijay Salgaonkar, but we still believe that the police will have no evidence against him no matter how hard they try. There are a lot of questions though – will Vijay Salgaonkar be able to fool the cops again? Will the new cop played by Akshaye Khanna be tougher on him and the family as compared to Tabu who plays the role of the mother and the cop investigating the case of her missing son?

