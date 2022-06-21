The film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film had hit the screens in February last year.

The release date of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Drishyam 2 has been announced today. The star will be back as Vijay Salgaonkar in the film, which will be released on 18 November. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Tabu.

Announcing the release date of Drishyam 2 on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, Attention! ⚠️

#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022 #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @KumarMangat @Viacom18Studios @TSeries @PanoramaMovies #Drishyam2."

Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the stellar cast but the details of his character have not been revealed yet. Interestingly, the film is releasing on the same date as Rajkummar Rao starrer Bheed, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza in lead roles. Coming to the plot of Drishyam 2, it promises to be a thrilling journey that is packed with drama and excitement. The film will take ahead the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s journey. Earlier, Tabu had shared pictures from the sets of Drishyam 2. The 50-year-old actor informed about the film going on floors and welcomed Akshaye Khanna to the team.

The film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film had hit the screens in February last year. The story revolves around a family of four whose lives take an unexpected turn when an unfortunate incident happens to their elder daughter.

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Shiv Chanana and Aditya Chowksey.

