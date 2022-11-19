Entertainment

FP Staff November 19, 2022 10:17:49 IST
As expected and anticipated, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has collected Rs. 15.38 crore on day 1, and minted the second biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2022. With these numbers, the film has pumped oxygen again to an otherwise ailing industry currently. The film has marched ahead of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on day one.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when Ajay Devgn and Tabu were asked about the idea of protecting their families and the extent they may go through, they had an interesting answer. Devgn said, “I think most of the mothers are like this and my character is also right because anybody will do anything protect their family. So, this clash is very interesting because this clash is an emotional clash.”

Tabu quipped, “It was difficult for me because it is a complicated emotion. She had to be true to her profession and at the same time. Many a times you know what is right and what is wrong, but you are unable to control your emotions because you are a human being. That was the struggle of being Meera Deshmukh on screen. It’s one of my most difficult roles that I have played so far and I must give credit to Jeetu Joseph for writing this character because it is very unusual for writers to write these kind of characters where you cannot say she is good or bad. She comes with an entire package of being right, wrong, good bad, but finally we all know she is a mother and it is beyond her to be okay with losing her son.”

Will Drishyam 2 surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box-office?

