Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De will now release on 17 May to avoid competition from Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn's upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De, which was scheduled to release on 15 March, has now been pushed to 17 May, state reports. As per the makers, the change was made to accommodate the actor's other release, Total Dhamaal, which was scheduled to release on 22 February, just 20 days prior to the initial release of De De Pyaar De.

The same report adds that it was not good for business if two films with the same actor released within a span of 20 days. Also, with an earlier date, there would have been a clash in the marketing campaigns.

Bhushan Kumar, who has produced the feature with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, said, “De De Pyaar De is a commercial entertainer and deserves a good release date and we don’t think Total Dhamaal and our film should release within 15 to 20 days of each other. 17 May is a good date.”

However, with the new date of 17 May, De De Pyaar De will now clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.

De De Pyaar De will be Devgn's return to the genre of romantic comedy, almost eight years after Madhur Bhandarkar’s Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. The film also forms the directorial debut of Akiv Ali, who has collaborated with Ranjan as an editor on the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vani and more recently, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 13:43:25 IST