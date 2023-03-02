Ajay Devgn to launch the 3D trailer of Bholaa on this date, fans cannot wait to experience the maddness

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will be released on 6 March. The trailer of the much-awaited movie will be released in 3D, the first for an Indian film, according to a Pinkvilla report. Ajay Devgn, who is also the director of Bholaa as well as its lead, took to social media to reveal the release date with a short video. In the clip, Devgn can be seen dressed in all-black with an intense expression on his face. The trailer of the actioner will also be attached to the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, as per reports.

Bholaa, a remake of the 2019 hit Kaithi, is Devgn’s fourth directorial venture after Shivaay, U, Me Aur Hum and Runway 34. It also reunites Ajay Devgn with his Drishyam co-star Tabu. Notably, this is the ninth time that Tabu and Devgn will feature together on screen. The duo have previously acted in movies like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De.

Bholaa also stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao and Amala Paul in pivotal roles. The actioner is set to hit theatres on 30 March this year. The movie revolves around Bholaa (Devgn) who gets involved in some tough situations when he tries to meet his daughter after his release from prison.

Ajay Devgn had earlier shared a glimpse of Bholaa’s romantic song Nazar Lag Jaayegi, which featured him and Amala Paul.

The teaser of Bholaa was released last month. The clip showed Devgn fighting off a number of assailants. The video also showed Tabu, who plays the role of a cop, being dragged away by a mysterious group. The teaser ignited much excitement among fans due to its action sequences and the mystery surrounding Devgn’s character in the film.

Apart from Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has a busy year ahead. The Golmaal star is preparing for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. Devgn is also set to reunite with Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5 and Singham 3. Apart from that, he also has the sports drama Maidaan in the pipeline.

