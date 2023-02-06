Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back once again back for their next film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and now have already begun the shooting of the film. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also features actor Jimmy Sheirgill in a prominent role. Taking to his social media handles, Ajay Devgn shared photos from the film’s set along with the clapboard from the film’s first day of shooting. Shot under the banner of A Friday Filmworks Production, the film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

In one of the pictures shared on the actor’s social media, we can see him interacting with his co-actors Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill. He also added a caption that reads, “From the sets of #AuronMeinKahanDumTha with Neeraj Pandey. #shootingbegins #Tabu @jimmysheirgill.”

Speaking about the film, it is said to be a musical love story that will span two decades, from 2002 to 2023. The film’s music will be given by Golden Globe-winning composer MM Keeravani.

Neeraj Pandey who is known for helming films like A Wednesday and Special 26 will be directing his sixth venture with this project. The film also brings Ajay Devgn and Tabu together for the 10th time after their upcoming action-thriller film Bholaa.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2, a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and managed to be a big hit at the box-office. Ajay is presently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bholaa, which is set to hit theatres on 23 March. The film which is an official remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’ marks his fourth directorial venture. Besides this, he also has films Singham Again and Maidaan in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Tabu also has films like Bholaa, Khufiya, and The Crew lined-up.

