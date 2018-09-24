You are here:

Ajay Devgn reveals disclosing Kajol's contact number on Twitter was a 'prank'; actress responds to his tweet

Ajay Devgn, who will be next seen in Total Dhamaal as well as the period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, accidentally shared his wife Kajol's number on Twitter. Kajol is on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, directed by Pradip Sarkar. The film, also starring National Award winner Riddhi Sen, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 October.

Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

This tweet was consequently flooded with comments from fans and trolls alike — some demanded the actor delete the tweet while some wondered if it was a publicity gimmick.

Waiting for her reply sir pic.twitter.com/iT94zfAouc — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 24, 2018

Thanks a lot. Let me add her to my family whatsapp group. My parents are big fans. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) September 24, 2018

Mujhe tou samjh hi nahi aata aap Vimal chabate hai ya Vimal aap ko.. Apni Wife ka Whatsapp no kaun deta h aise? — Love Letter (@GoliNo786) September 24, 2018

Are you ok Singham sir — Ajay Devgn Planet (@DevgnPlanet) September 24, 2018

Some even speculated that Devgn's account may have been hacked.

Good suggestion.@MumbaiPolice please look into @ajaydevgn account. I thinks it has been taken over by someone. — Salim Shaikh (@SALMAN286) September 24, 2018

However, the actor tweeted again, revealing that it was a prank.

Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. @KajolAtUNhttps://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Kajol finally reacted and she was definitely not amused:

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 25, 2018

Devgn also replied to and retweeted some of the funny responses to his tweet.

Warning: This stunt was performed by a highly trained professional.

Do not try this at home. https://t.co/wxGYNBqEMg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 13:19 PM