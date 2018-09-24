You are here:

Ajay Devgn reveals disclosing Kajol's contact number on Twitter was a 'prank'; actress responds to his tweet

FP Staff

Sep,24 2018 18:59:52 IST

Ajay Devgn, who will be next seen in Total Dhamaal as well as the period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, accidentally shared his wife Kajol's number on Twitter. Kajol is on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, directed by Pradip Sarkar. The film, also starring National Award winner Riddhi Sen, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 October.

This tweet was consequently flooded with comments from fans and trolls alike — some demanded the actor delete the tweet while some wondered if it was a publicity gimmick.

Some even speculated that Devgn's account may have been hacked.

However, the actor tweeted again, revealing that it was a prank.

Kajol finally reacted and she was definitely not amused:

   Devgn also replied to and retweeted some of the funny responses to his tweet.

