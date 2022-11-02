Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, 1 November. Ageing like fine wine, as Aishwarya celebrated her 49th birthday this year, she started the day by visiting the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was seen offering puja at the temple and further seeking a blessing on the special occasion. Pictures of the same have also been shared widely on social media and are going viral.

The actress herself also shared a picture from the temple and further expressed her gratitude for all the greetings and birthday wishes. “Gratitude.Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings, and so much positivity… Much love always, God Bless”, her caption read.

Check her post:

Apart from this, many other pictures were shared by fans on Instagram where both Aish and Aaradhya were seen posing for the camera.

Going by the pictures, the mother-daughter duo were dressed up in white ethnic outfits. While the actress looked stunned going with a white salwar suit and a shawl, Aaradhya was also wearing a white kurta along with a dupatta. They were also seen holding a puja thali and smiling toward the camera inside the temple.

Fans who were quite impressed by the pictures also commented by showering best wishes along with heart emojis. A user commented, “Beautiful and Gorgeous as always. My favourite forever”, while another wrote, “A very happy Birthday Queen. You’re an inspiration. Dignity personified.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s sweet wish for wife

While congratulatory wishes continued to pour in for the beautiful actress, husband Abhishek Bachchan also penned down a heartwarming wish for Aishwarya. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek surprised fans by sharing an old monochrome picture of Aishwarya, seemingly from the sets of her debut film, Iruvar.

“Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace, and eternal success”, his caption read.

On the other hand, many other celebrities including actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, and Bipasha Basu among others also extended their warm wishes to the beauty queen.

