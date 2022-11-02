Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya visit Siddhivinayak temple on actor's 49th birthday; see pictures
Pictures of both Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been shared widely on social media where the two can be seen smiling for the camera inside the temple.
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, 1 November. Ageing like fine wine, as Aishwarya celebrated her 49th birthday this year, she started the day by visiting the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was seen offering puja at the temple and further seeking a blessing on the special occasion. Pictures of the same have also been shared widely on social media and are going viral.
The actress herself also shared a picture from the temple and further expressed her gratitude for all the greetings and birthday wishes. “Gratitude.Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings, and so much positivity… Much love always, God Bless”, her caption read.
Check her post:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from this, many other pictures were shared by fans on Instagram where both Aish and Aaradhya were seen posing for the camera.
View this post on Instagram
Going by the pictures, the mother-daughter duo were dressed up in white ethnic outfits. While the actress looked stunned going with a white salwar suit and a shawl, Aaradhya was also wearing a white kurta along with a dupatta. They were also seen holding a puja thali and smiling toward the camera inside the temple.
Fans who were quite impressed by the pictures also commented by showering best wishes along with heart emojis. A user commented, “Beautiful and Gorgeous as always. My favourite forever”, while another wrote, “A very happy Birthday Queen. You’re an inspiration. Dignity personified.”
Abhishek Bachchan’s sweet wish for wife
While congratulatory wishes continued to pour in for the beautiful actress, husband Abhishek Bachchan also penned down a heartwarming wish for Aishwarya. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek surprised fans by sharing an old monochrome picture of Aishwarya, seemingly from the sets of her debut film, Iruvar.
“Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace, and eternal success”, his caption read.
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, many other celebrities including actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, and Bipasha Basu among others also extended their warm wishes to the beauty queen.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Lalit Pandit of the Jatin-Lalit duo recalls the making of the chartbuster songs in Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein
'The music piece where Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan slowly dance and we see each couple emerging with their love stories was a challenge,' says Lalit Pandit
Explained: Why films like Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan: 1 emerged pan-India box office winners
While Ponniyin Selvan grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office, Rishab Shetty's Kantara emerged as the second-highest Kannada grosser of all-time.
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 still playing in Toronto due to high demand
A TIFF spokesperson told Firstpost, "The audiences have been buying up tickets in batches, we have great sold-out screenings. Currently, it’s mostly Tamil audiences, but we hope a diverse audience will also discover the film."