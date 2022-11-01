No doubt the prettiest and one of the most talented actresses in the industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left the world stunned with her beauty, grace, and strong personality. Rightfully given the title of the ‘most beautiful woman’ in the world, Aishwarya is celebrating her 49th birthday today. While it seems quite hard to believe that the diva is close to the half-century mark, she is clearly aging like fine wine and continues to rule the hearts of millions with her effortless persona and the panache with which she can pull off everything.

Today, as we celebrate the birthday of the beauty queen who is also the winner of several accolades besides her successful career in Bollywood, let’s take a look at some of her head-turning red carpet moments that left the audience mesmerised.

From Cannes to other award ceremonies, Aishwarya has always managed to grab attention with her outstanding and unique style sense. She definitely knows how to leave a mark!

Check out her five best red carpet looks:

It was on the Day 1 of Cannes 2017 when Aishwarya made every head turn with her special princess moment. Walking the red carpet in a powder blue brocade ball gown designed by Michael Cinco, Aishwarya indeed looked like Cinderella. She kept her look minimal with straight hair and dark lips.

Who can forget the dramatic and eye-catching butterfly couture gown, yet again by Michael Cinco at Cannes 2018? The gown which had a 20-foot-long train made her look ethereal and grabbed all the attention as soon as Aishwarya stepped on the red carpet. Made up of Swarovski crystals, the colour palette of the gown comprised highly intricate patterns of ultraviolet, red, and midnight blue.

No one could have carried a bright lavender lip colour more beautifully than Aishwarya herself. Aishwarya’s red-carpet look at Cannes 2016 still remembered, especially for the risqué lip colour. She was dressed in a Rami Kadi floral gown which she styled with smoky eyes and purple lip colour.

Dressed in one of her favourite brands, Aishwarya looked stunning while attending the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in 2018. She wore an ombre gown by LaBourjoisie inundated with Swarovski crystals. Not to forget, the statement golden brooch that caught the attention of all.

Known for experimenting with her looks and pulling them off confidently, Aishwarya did the same at Cannes 2019 when she walked the red carpet in a feathery white gown by Ashi Studio. The gown which was adorned with faux feather details, was complimented by the actor’s bold smoky eyes, which added more drama to her look.

