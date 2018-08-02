Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Fanney Khan: There’s an immense sweetness and lightheartedness to the film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Fanney Khan, says she doesn't want to be seen as yet another "model-turned-pageant holder-turned-actress" but instead wants to be recognised for the kind of interesting choices she's made throughout her Bollywood career.

"I decided to do this film because there’s an immense sweetness and a lightheartedness in the script; it’s wonderfully written," she said in an interview with DNA. In the movie, Aishwarya plays pop sensation Baby Singh.

Fanney Khan tells the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a star performer while battling body shaming. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta and newcomer Pihu Sand, is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

After having been fat-shamed after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya says she wants to highlight the issue of body-shaming and emphasise the importance of self-belief. She further added that she never let anything she read affect her deeply due to her "positivity and clarity" about herself.

Aishwarya also says a vital message that the movie sends out is that people must believe in themselves and the magic that they have within.

"This film gives message that you should believe in yourself. Believe in all that you have within yourself because the magic is within you. Believe in a blessed life as life is beautiful, and therefore, experience it and smile with all that you have to give it to life," she told the media after a special screening of the film in Mumbai.

Fanney Khan releases on 3 August.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 14:14 PM