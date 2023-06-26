Back in 1996, former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sued the magazine Star and Style for Rs 2 crore for publishing a defamatory article against her that damaged her repute. The magazine wrote how Raveena Tandon caught Akshay Kumar and his ‘Khakee‘ co-star together, and that Kumar cheated on Tandon. Bachchan even spoke about it on the first season of Koffee With Karan.

When Karan Johar asked the actress about the weirdest she heard or read about herself, she revealed, “Well, at the very beginning of my career, I was very furious, and I had taken, Star and Style to court, because they had carried an article when the whole world knew who it was and not me. But it was presented that I was caught with Akshay Kumar (laughs), and Raveena had come and apparently blasted me when it was absolutely untrue. Everybody knew who that was; it wasn’t me.”

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Ram Chahe Leela song due to connection with Salman Khan’s Dabangg

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were once one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. However, their romance turned into an ugly fight and the duo parted ways on a very bad note.

As per the reports, the differences between the duo are so much that the former Miss World World rejected the Ram Chahe Leela song due to its connection with Salman Khan.

The Koimoi report says that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached for Ram Chahe Leela song but the song’s lyrics had wordings “Thappad se nahin pyar se darr lagta hai”, which is quite similar to the dialogue of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. Ash asked SLB to change the lyrics but after the filmmaker’s refusal, the actress turned down the offer and the song finally went to Priyanka Chopra.

