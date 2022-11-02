Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were once one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. However, their romance turned into an ugly fight and the duo parted ways on a very bad note.

As per the reports, the differences between the duo are so much that the former Miss World World rejected the Ram Chahe Leela song due to its connection with Salman Khan.

The Koimoi report says that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached for Ram Chahe Leela song but the song’s lyrics had wordings “Thappad se nahin pyar se darr lagta hai”, which is quite similar to the dialogue of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. Ash asked SLB to change the lyrics but after the filmmaker’s refusal, the actress turned down the offer and the song finally went to Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala and Grandson along with Salman Khan Films, it will hit the screens on 30 December and will be the last big Hindi release of the year.

Following this, Salman Khan will feature in Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan helmer Maneesh Sharma.

On the other hand, Aishwarya recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also featured Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj and others. The music of the film was composed by AR Rahman.

