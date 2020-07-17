Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital, days after testing positive for COVID-19

The actor was quarantined at home along with her daughter Aaradhya after both had tested positive for coronavirus on 12 July

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been admitted at Nanavati Hospital, days after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on 12 July, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

She was home quarantined after she had tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, mega star Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have detected positive for coronavirus.

The father-son duo are also admitted at the Nanavati Hospital for coronavirus treatment.