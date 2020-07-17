Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital, days after testing positive for COVID-19
The actor was quarantined at home along with her daughter Aaradhya after both had tested positive for coronavirus on 12 July
Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been admitted at Nanavati Hospital, days after being tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier on 12 July, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
She was home quarantined after she had tested positive for the virus.
On Saturday, mega star Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have detected positive for coronavirus.
The father-son duo are also admitted at the Nanavati Hospital for coronavirus treatment.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19; will self quarantine at their home
Other members of the Bachchan family including veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Nanda have tested negative.
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, hospitalised in Mumbai; both have mild symptoms
In a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan informed that the test results of family members and staff are awaited and requested everybody to stay calm and not panic
Coronavirus Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; both admitted to Mumbai hospital
Coronavirus Updates: In a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan said that both have mild symptoms and requested everybody to stay calm and not panic