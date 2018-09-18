Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s film Gulab Jamun to reportedly go on floors in mid-2019

Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap's next production venture, Gulab Jamun, is reportedly going on floors in mid-2019. The film, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, will mark the on-screen reunion of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan eight years after Mani Ratnam's 2010 film, Raavan.

A source told Pinkvilla: "Abhishek Bachchan is slated to begin shooting for his next film after Manmarziyaan in October. He also has Kabaddi season simultaneously. After wrapping up all those commitments by the first quarter of 2019, Abhishek and Aishwarya are expected to begin the prep for the movie. Aishwarya will also finish her annual commitment of gracing the Cannes Film Festival. After all of that is done, the movie is expected to go on-floors in June or July 2019."

The report adds that the recce and scheduling has already started but the shoot details will be revealed in an official announcement by the makers. Filming is expected to take around three months and will begin in Mumbai next year.

Sharing his excitement to work with his wife, Abhishek had recently told IANS: "We will be working together almost after eight years. So, yes, I am excited. Though we do not know when exactly the shooting will start, both of us are excited. The script is wonderful."

