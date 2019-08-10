Ahead of Mission Mangal vs Batla House clash, Akshay Kumar poses with Desi Boyz co-star John Abraham

Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal is all set to release on 15 August, clashing with John Abraham's patriotic film, Batla House.

But the lead actors, who have been promoting their films, have been painting the town red with their latest picture, where Akshay is seen piggybacking on John. The two actors had shared the screen in 2011 rom-com Desi Boyz.

In the pictures, the actors are seen twinning in black t-shirts. Both of them shared the viral picture on Twitter, quoting the title track from their hit movie.

Check out Akshay and John's tweets here

Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother pic.twitter.com/75mbFcgUZh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

Make some noise for the Desi boys!!...love you always @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iPvJpJmoUU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 9, 2019

Nikkhil Advani, the director on Batla House, has also wished the Mission Mangal team on Twitter, writing that he wishes the film "soars" at the box office. Here's Nikkhil's tweet

Recently, the Bombay High Court refused to grant a stay on the release of Mission Mangal, reports Mumbai Mirror. The stay was sought by Radha Bharadwaj, a US-based filmmaker who had accused the makers of copyright infringement and violation of confidentiality. She filed the lawsuit back in November 2018, seeking to halt the production and release of the film.

The Jagan Shakti directorial is a retelling of India's first-ever mission to Mars. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi ,and Kirti Kulhari. The film is produced by Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films, and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

On the other hand, Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John will once again dabble in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the encounter.

Batla House is the second collaboration of Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 16:15:19 IST