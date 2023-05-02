With the coronation of King Charles III’s coronation, which is just around the corner, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr has given his final interview about the Duchess of Sussex and said that he will not allow his daughter to “bury” him while he is still alive.

Talking to 7News Spotlight while giving his final interview, Thomas said that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter for four years adding that he suffered a debilitating stroke last year and she didn’t reach out to him leaving her father disappointed. “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” he said.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote, Meghan was “mourning the loss of her father”. Talking about it, Thomas said, “She killed me and then mourned me” adding “I refuse to be buried by her.”

Talking about the coronation, a full list of invitees has not yet been published but celebrities attending, according to a partial list issued by officials Monday, included Lioned Richie, Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Also invited are Kelly Jones, lead singer of the band Stereophonics, and restoration and recycling champion Jay Blades, presenter of the hit BBC television series “The Repair Shop”.

An unnamed group of Nobel prize winners also made the list for the event on Saturday which has seen numbers slashed from the 8,000 invited to his mother’s coronation in 1953 to just 2,000.

Rather than stuff the abbey with aristocrats as for previous coronations, Charles has reportedly been determined that the ceremony reflects modern British life. He is said to have chosen “meritocratic not aristocratic” criteria that have seen invitations sent to representatives of charitable organisations supported by the King and Queen Camilla.

Others included are recipients of the British Empire Medal who have been honoured for good works such as English schoolboy Max Woosey, who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a hospice by sleeping in a tent in his garden for three years.

With inputs from agencies

