Ahead of acting debut, Yeh Saali Aashiqui actress Shivaleeka Oberoi bags role opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film Khuda Hafiz

Ahead of her debut release, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Shivaleeka Oberoi has already begun prepping for her second film. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actress is set to play Vidyut Jammwal’s wife in Faruk Kabir's action romance Khuda Hafiz, which revolves around the couple, and is produced by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

“I wanted to find my second project before my debut released, so two and-a-half months ago, when I was auditioning for other films, I got a call for Khuda Hafiz. I auditioned and last month, I was informed that I had bagged the part. Shooting for my portions began in October end. The film is based on a true story, and will be shot in Mumbai and Lucknow besides Uzbekistan,” says Oberoi to Mirror.

Adding more on her character in the film, she revealed though it is more of a girl-next-door part, she will also be doing a few action scenes with Vidyut, which involves a lot of hand-to-hand combat. She further adds the action sequences have been choregraphed by Andy Long, who worked with Jammwal on Commando 3.



The report also adds Oberoi has previously assisted director Sajid Nadiadwala on the Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Kick, and Sajid-Farhad on Housefull 3.

Meanwhile, Jammwal is awaiting the release of his action entertainer Commando 3. The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017. The third instalment is slated to release on 29 November.

Oberoi will make her acting debut with Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Billed as a romantic thriller, the film is helmed by Cherag Ruparel, who has served as an assistant director on films like Lafangey Parindey, Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Daawat-e-Ishq. It will hit theaters on 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 10:08:50 IST