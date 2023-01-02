Be it action, comedy or thrillers, all sequels get the required audience attention once they are announced. It is a universal fact that sequels never fail to create that wave of excitement. While a few shows made headlines for their previous season, others managed to extend their stellar run with the second season. From Pitchers new season to second season of Delhi Crime here are 5 phenomenal sequels and untick your binge-watch list!

1. Pitchers S2 [ZEE5]

Produced by TVF, Pitchers made their debut in 2015 and went on to break the internet as it became an instant hit with an IMDB rating of 9.1. After a long wait, the second season is back and while the first season revolved around four friends leaving their day jobs and starting a company together, the second season is about growing the company and surviving in the cut-throat world of start-ups. Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. Spanning across 5 episodes, Pitchers is available to for its viewers on ZEE5.

2. The Family Man S2 [Amazon Prime Video]

In The Family Man Season 2, Srikant Tiwari has quit his job at the TASC force and settled for a 9-to-5 corporate job at an IT firm. Saving the world is no longer his job, but old habits die hard, and for Srikant, his job at the TASC is the only safety blanket as his marital life seems to be falling apart. The second season of show focuses on a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a freedom fight. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha and Shahab Ali The Family Man S2 is steaming on OTT.

3. Tripling S3 [ZEE5]

Season 3 of this OTT gem is directed by Neeraj Udhwani. With crackling chemistry and power-packed performances by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, the 5 episodic light-hearted family drama centers around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating. This forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan – to go on a new adventure – this time back to their paternal home in the hills. The siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and home. Have you watched it yet…? Go stream the show on ZEE5 right now!

4. Delhi Crime S2 [Netflix]

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her trusted lieutenants return to the gory crime scenes, the modus operandi suggests the return of the dreaded Kachcha Baniyan gang that was active in the 1990s, but soon the evidence reveals that there is more to it than what meets the eye. It narrates the lives of the Delhi police force years after they found the rapists of the last case. Everyone has moved on but the police force still has the same issues as in the past, struggling to get a hold of a city plagued with increasing crimes. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles.

5. Aarya S2 [Disney + Hotstar]

Aarya season 2 begins while Aarya has camouflaged in the new surrounding but the ghost from the past never lets her live peacefully. She returns and her foes get activated. Aarya returns to testify in the case against Zorawar and Sangram Rathore as well as Udayveer Shekhawat after ACP Khan convinces her that it will be beneficial for her long term safety. Having to deal with the attempt on her life, the unsteady mental state of her daughter, Arundhati and the sobbing pleas of her friend Hina to spare her brother’s life, Aarya decides to lie in court causing the dismissal of the case. Starring Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Virti Vaghani, Sugandha Garg, Aarya season 2 is streaming on an OTT for its viewers to watch.

Watch these highly anticipated sequels now.

