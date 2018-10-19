You are here:

After Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta decides to go off Twitter: Know for sure I don't belong here

FP Staff

Oct,19 2018 12:20:17 IST

After Sonam K Ahuja, fashion designer Masaba Gupta announced has taken a break from Twitter.

Masaba Gupta. Image from Twitter/@AJAYJAIDKA1.

She announced the same through a tweet on Wednesday.

On Instagram stories, Gupta cited the reason behind her quitting Twitter. She wrote, "I've always questioned whether I belong here & today I know for sure I don't. Never have. Never will." She further said that she wished to live fearlessly both in public eye and private.

Screengrabs of Masaba Gupta's Instagram stories, where she declared that she would be quitting Twitter. Images via Instagram

Screengrabs of Masaba Gupta's Instagram stories, where she declared that she would be quitting Twitter. Images via Instagram

Sonam recently declared that she will be taking a break from Twitter as the platform has become too negative for her. Following Janice Sequeira's Twitter thread which corroborated Tanushree Dutta's claims of harassment against the makers of Horn 'OK' Pleassss and Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film, Sonam spoke up in support of Janice reiterating that she trusted Sequeira.

Earlier in September, Gupta has announced that she and her husband Madhu Mantena are undergoing a trial separation in their marriage, a little over two-and-a-half years since they tied the knot in March 2015. The couple issued a joint statement which read, "What we want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and love that we share. Hence, we would like to take some time off from each other and our marriage to figure out... what we want."

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 12:20 PM

tags: #InStyle , BuzzPatrol , fashion designer , In Style , Madhu Mantena , Masaba Gupta , Masaba Gupta Madhu Mantena married , Twitter

also see

Ranveer Singh poses for Vogue India's October issue alongside Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio

Ranveer Singh poses for Vogue India's October issue alongside Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at Fashion Weekend International 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at Fashion Weekend International 2018

Milind Soman on judging India's Next Top Model Season 4: Show is more than just battle of the beautiful

Milind Soman on judging India's Next Top Model Season 4: Show is more than just battle of the beautiful