After Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta decides to go off Twitter: Know for sure I don't belong here

After Sonam K Ahuja, fashion designer Masaba Gupta announced has taken a break from Twitter.

She announced the same through a tweet on Wednesday.

Taking some time off from Twitter. My brain is going to explode. — Masaba (@MasabaG) October 17, 2018

On Instagram stories, Gupta cited the reason behind her quitting Twitter. She wrote, "I've always questioned whether I belong here & today I know for sure I don't. Never have. Never will." She further said that she wished to live fearlessly both in public eye and private.

Sonam recently declared that she will be taking a break from Twitter as the platform has become too negative for her. Following Janice Sequeira's Twitter thread which corroborated Tanushree Dutta's claims of harassment against the makers of Horn 'OK' Pleassss and Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film, Sonam spoke up in support of Janice reiterating that she trusted Sequeira.

Earlier in September, Gupta has announced that she and her husband Madhu Mantena are undergoing a trial separation in their marriage, a little over two-and-a-half years since they tied the knot in March 2015. The couple issued a joint statement which read, "What we want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and love that we share. Hence, we would like to take some time off from each other and our marriage to figure out... what we want."

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 12:20 PM