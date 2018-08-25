Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena undergoing trial separation, designer shares in Instagram post

A little over two-and-a-half years since they tied the knot, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena announced that are undergoing a trial separation in their marriage.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, 25 August 2018, Masaba and Madhu issued a joint statement asking for privacy and support in this tough time.

The couple said, "What we want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and love that we share. Hence, we would like to take some time off from each other and our marriage to figure out... what we want."

Masaba and Madhu added that they had reached this decision after consulting with professionals and their parents.

Masaba and Madhu Mantena got engaged in March 2015 after dating for a couple of years. They were married in November 2015, hosting a glitzy reception that was well attended by their celebrity friends.

