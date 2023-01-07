After Sherhsaah, Mission Majnu promises to be yet another gripping patriotic offering by Sidharth Malhotra
In a film delineating the happenings of a war between India and its neighbouring country, the much-awaited Mission Majnu is the next for Sidharth Malhotra, a film to watch out for and releasing only on Netflix on Januaty 20.
There has been a sense of Indianness that has prevailed, even in the Bollywood scene with all kinds of patriotic movies being made and well-received. Ones with grit and fight, story and value. Movies like URI and Shershaah have received rave responses in the past and such story lines continue to show promise. And someone who has established himself in the realm is none other than actor Sidharth Malhotra.
With his much love film Shershaah, and now Mission Manju, Sidharth has been carving a niche in the bracket, outdoing his roles and giving stellar performances. Action-packed roles have often been his prowess while constantly engaging and indulging the viewers in a visual treat. Giving many years now to the industry, Sidharth has added several layers of versatile performances through his movies.
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to launch the trailer of their upcoming spy thriller – Mission Majnu. After the teaser of the film was released on December 16th, followed by a song launch on December 25th, 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. There’s finally an update by the makers on that front.
The trailer for Mission Majnu will be launched on 9th January 2023. The makers are a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the media. Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, director Shantanu Bagchi, Netflix’s Monica Shergil, RSVP, and GBA’s Amar Butala will be present for the trailer launch event.
Mission Manju is a spy thriller inspired by one of the most heroic missions of an Indian RAW agent. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and will be released on Netflix on 20th January 2023.
