After Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani visits movie theatre to watch Indoo Ki Jawani with family

'Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family,' Kiara Advani posted on social media ahead of the release of Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani's film, Indoo Ki Jawani is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and a stuttered footfall at the movie theatres, Advani posted a picture of watching her film in a hall along with her family members.

"Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date," Advani wrote on social media.

See the post

The film was earlier scheduled to release on 5 June, but got postponed owing to the pandemic and the theatres remaining shut down. Kiara’s earlier release Laxmmi and Guilty have released on digital platforms.

Ranveer Singh on Thursday also clocked 10 years of his career in the Hindi film industry and marked the occasion by visiting a cinema hall amid the pandemic. The 35-year-old actor made his debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat, a Delhi-set romantic-drama which released on 10 December, 2010. Singh played Bittoo Sharma, a street-smart unambitious man, alongside Anushka Sharma's focused Shruti Kakkar who come together to start a wedding planning company. Singh shared his picture from inside an empty theatre, wearing a face mask, and spreading his arms on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Band Baaja Baaraat also marked the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma and was the third feature film of Sharma, post Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Badmaash Company (2010).

The film had a low-key release but benefited immensely due to its terrific word of mouth, with the audience showering praise on the chemistry between Singh and Sharma.

It also featured a stellar soundtrack by Salim–Sulaiman, with songs like Ainvayi Ainvayi, Tarkeebein, and Dum Dum becoming chartbusters.

Post Band Baaja Baaraat, Singh went on to headline big-scale blockbusters, including three films with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

He also found acclaim in films like Lootera and Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama Gully Boy.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)