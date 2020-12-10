After Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani visits movie theatre to watch Indoo Ki Jawani with family
'Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family,' Kiara Advani posted on social media ahead of the release of Indoo Ki Jawani
Kiara Advani's film, Indoo Ki Jawani is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and a stuttered footfall at the movie theatres, Advani posted a picture of watching her film in a hall along with her family members.
"Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date," Advani wrote on social media.
See the post
The film was earlier scheduled to release on 5 June, but got postponed owing to the pandemic and the theatres remaining shut down. Kiara’s earlier release Laxmmi and Guilty have released on digital platforms.
Ranveer Singh on Thursday also clocked 10 years of his career in the Hindi film industry and marked the occasion by visiting a cinema hall amid the pandemic. The 35-year-old actor made his debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat, a Delhi-set romantic-drama which released on 10 December, 2010. Singh played Bittoo Sharma, a street-smart unambitious man, alongside Anushka Sharma's focused Shruti Kakkar who come together to start a wedding planning company. Singh shared his picture from inside an empty theatre, wearing a face mask, and spreading his arms on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Band Baaja Baaraat also marked the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma and was the third feature film of Sharma, post Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Badmaash Company (2010).
The film had a low-key release but benefited immensely due to its terrific word of mouth, with the audience showering praise on the chemistry between Singh and Sharma.
It also featured a stellar soundtrack by Salim–Sulaiman, with songs like Ainvayi Ainvayi, Tarkeebein, and Dum Dum becoming chartbusters.
Post Band Baaja Baaraat, Singh went on to headline big-scale blockbusters, including three films with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.
He also found acclaim in films like Lootera and Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama Gully Boy.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Actor Tannaz Irani says she has tested positive for COVID-19, currently isolating at home
Tannaz Irani told a leading daily that she had experienced physical symptoms of the virus but she dismissed them as signs of exertion.
Sonu Sood reportedly mortgages his eight Mumbai properties to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy
Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area to raise funds for his philanthropic efforts.
Kriti Sanon says she has tested positive for COVID-19, is quarantining at home in Mumbai
Kriti Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative for COVID-19, and thanked her fans for their wishes.