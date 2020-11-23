Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani trailer released; film will release in theatres on 11 December

Indoo Ki Jawani went on floors in October last year in Lucknow. The film was originally slated to release on 5 June, but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer romantic comedy Indoo Ki Jawani's trailer is out. Written and directed by Abir Sengupta, the film is slated to release on 11 December in theatres.

The trailer introduces viewers to Delhi where Kiara Advani is seen saying that while she is single at present, and that she would like a boyfriend in her life. The trailer introduces her as Indoo Gupta, "Ghaziabad ki glam girl (the glamorous girl from Ghaziabad)". She however, rues that there is a dearth of good guys nowadays.

The trailer also shows Mallika Dua essaying the role of Sonal, Indoo's best friend who seems to be in a spree of giving advice. The trailer shows Indoo trying Tinder to find herself a perfect match, before introducing the character of Samar, essayed by Aditya Seal.

While he introduces himself as being someone from Hyderabad, Indoo soon figures out that he is actually from Pakistan. The rest of the trailer shows a mash up of their adventures.

Kiara Advani too shared the trailer of the film on Twitter.

In an earlier interaction Kiara had described the film to be an edgy, quirky and lovable story that is relevant to today's time.

Speaking about releasing the film in theatres, the director said that he believes that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience and Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to people who want a big-screen experience.