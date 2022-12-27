The first poster from the bubbly and mischievous world of Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ starring Ranbir & Shraddha was dropped recently and had created a huge buzz amongst the audience with its cool and sassy title. This is for the first time an announcement around a title has created such an effect on the audience, making ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ one of the most impactful title announcements ever. When was it last when a film made headlines for its unique, catchy and sassy title more than its stellar star cast? Well, something like this only happens when a Luv Ranjan movie is gearing up for its release.

With the title of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ being so well registered amongst the audience and the exhilaration for its release increasing every single day, Luv Ranjan has done it again. This is after a very long time in Bollywood, an interesting love story and an epic romance is back with this Ranbir & Shraddha starrer, and the audience’s excitement is at an all-time high. After delivering films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Chhalaang, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 amongst many others, the announcement of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ only adds to audience’s curiosity.

Naming his upcoming romantic marvel ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Luv Ranjan has proved his mettle in picking one-liners for titles of his films. Such an effervescent title only sparks excitement and anticipation in viewers, making them crave more from the film. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.