After Poster Boys, Shreyas Talpade announces second directorial venture, Sar Car Ki Seva Mei; first poster unveiled

Shreyas Talpade has announced his second directorial venture, Sar Car Ki Seva Mei, along with the first poster of the film. Talpade will also be headlining the cast. The movie will be bankrolled by Hariharan Iyer's Saish Venture Solutions Pvt Ltd and Raj Bhattacharya's Aum Sai Raaj Films.

Check out the announcement and the first poster of Sar Car Ki Seva Mei here

Shreyas Talpade’s next directorial venture is #SarCarKiSevaMei... Shreyas heads the cast of the film... Produced by Raaj Bhattacharya and Hariharan Iyer... This is Shreyas's second directorial venture, after #PosterBoys. pic.twitter.com/x3t7ZziJmI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

Speaking about the project, Hariharan Iyer told Koimoi, "We really liked the story that came to us through Raj Bhattacharya of Aum Sai Raaj Films. It appealed to us because of Bhattacharya’s genuinity and sincerity and the kind of vision is he has for his story. As we all know Bollywood is recognized, registered and identified as a structured industry, so we thought of venturing and exploring this field and we as a family have always loved films also and I personally am a movie buff. Hence getting into something that really interests me is always good for the business (sic).”

Apart from Shreyas, Sar Car Ki Seva Mei also stars Shraddha Jaiswal, Sudhir Pandey, Chetna Pandey, Brijendra Kala, and Sushil Singh, as per a Mid-Day report. The film is supposed to go on the floors in November, and will be shot all over India, the same report adds.

Shreyas's last project was Jon Favreau's remake of The Lion King, where he lent his voice to the character Timon to the film's Hindi-dubbed version. He also appeared in Ashwini Chaudhary's crime thriller Setters. He made his directorial debut in 2017 with Poster Boys, the Hindi version of the Marathi movie Poshter Boyz, which Shreyas had produced.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 09:28:41 IST