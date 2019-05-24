After Narendra Modi's 'sweeping victory', Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Rajinikanth congratulate PM on Twitter

With Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) securing majority of votes in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended their wishes to Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, who is all set to return for the second term with full majority.

This year, actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Prakash Raj among others also contested polls. While Sunny, a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is leading by over 82,000 votes, Urmila is trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North.

Here are the Twitter reactions of Indian film celebrities congratulating Modi

Dharmendra took to Twitter and congratulated both his son and Modi with a picture of the two

Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge 🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌳. pic.twitter.com/wisnZ6XIpa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

Hema Malini, who contested the election in Mathura, credited Modi for BJP's win.

Modi ji & Amit Shah ji are the architects of this stupendous win & it is the committed, tireless hard work of the wonderful Karyakartas that has made all this possible.I personally thank all the BJP cadre & all the netas of Mathura, UP who have worked so hard with me for my win🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 23, 2019

Rajnikanth, who has been planning his political debut for a while now, congratulated Modi for the win.

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

Anupam Kher, who is quite vocal about his political views, also congratulated Modi, stating " Real India has won today."

In the Festival of democracy, the idea of real India has won today. The outcome of #Election2019 has proved that country is moving in the right direction. It is also clearly the end of dynastic rule. Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for for your grand victory.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sWMBWbHTAs — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 23, 2019

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar had come under social media fire for his 'apolitical interview' with Modi. Congratulating Modi, he wished him an even more successful second term.

Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 23, 2019

We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 23, 2019

Praising the Prime Minister over the decisive victory, Salman Khan wrote on his Twitter handle,"We stand by you in building a stronger India"

Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019

Twinkle Khanna, who recently made news after she took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation session in Kedarnath caves, congratulated BJP on its "Sweeping victory."

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and @BJP4India on their sweeping victory. Democracy must always be celebrated. Here’s to our India that I hope becomes synonymous with inclusivity, harmony and development #Election2019Results — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 23, 2019

Congrats to our honorable PRIME MINISTER our uniter in chief! India is now united in decision 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3qIzNeZiHE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019

Heartiest Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji and all the @BJP4India Karyakartas for the monumental and historic mandate. Keep continuing ur commitment for development, welfare and territorial integrity of India. #JaiHind#VandeMataram🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/AzTXsUEfWy — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 23, 2019

India 🇮🇳 has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019

The country has decided congratulations hon prime minister @narendramodi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2019

The Lok Sabha polls, that commenced on 11 April and wrapped up on 19 May, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

