After Narendra Modi's 'sweeping victory', Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Rajinikanth congratulate PM on Twitter

FP Staff

May 24, 2019 10:29:01 IST

With Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) securing majority of votes in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended their wishes to Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, who is all set to return for the second term with full majority.

This year, actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Prakash Raj among others also contested polls. While Sunny, a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is leading by over 82,000 votes, Urmila is trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North.

Here are the Twitter reactions of Indian film celebrities congratulating Modi

Dharmendra took to Twitter and congratulated both his son and Modi with a picture of the two

Hema Malini, who contested the election in Mathura, credited Modi for BJP's win.

Rajnikanth, who has been planning his political debut for a while now, congratulated Modi for the win.

Anupam Kher, who is quite vocal about his political views, also congratulated Modi, stating " Real India has won today."

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar had come under social media fire for his 'apolitical interview' with Modi. Congratulating Modi, he wished him an even more successful second term.

Praising the Prime Minister over the decisive victory, Salman Khan wrote on his Twitter handle,"We stand by you in building a stronger India"

Twinkle Khanna, who recently made news after she took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation session in Kedarnath caves, congratulated BJP on its "Sweeping victory."

The Lok Sabha polls, that commenced on 11 April and wrapped up on 19 May, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 10:29:01 IST

