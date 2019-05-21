Twinkle Khanna mimics Narendra Modi, calls meditation photography 'the next big thing'

Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her bold, unfiltered opinions on social media, recreated Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kedarnath caves in a photo. Modi trekked to the holy site of Kedarnath on 18 May for an 18 hour long solitary meditation session in a small cave, before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results are announced on 23 May. However, photographs of Modi meditating at a cave in Kedarnath took the internet by storm.

Twinkle posted a picture of herself 'meditating' and called the exercise "the next big thing".

Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days-I am now starting a series of workshops ‘Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles’ I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane pic.twitter.com/uYP4FpQvYX — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 20, 2019

Twinkle's husband, actor Akshay Kumar had interviewed Modi in New Delhi on 24 April where the prime minister touched upon his early life, ambitions, and family. While talking about social media, Modi made a witty remark while revealing that he follows the Twitter accounts of Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna too, referring to her critical tweets about him. "I follow you and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," he said, much to the embarrassment of the actor. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace,” he added. Khanna, too, acknowledged his reference with a tweet:

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 17:54:35 IST

