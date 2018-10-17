After KWAN, Deepika Padukone's The Live Laugh Love Foundation expels Anirban Blah following sexual harassment claims

Following the news of talent agency KWAN Entertainment asking its founder Anirban Blah to step down, Deepika Padukone's Live Laugh Love foundation has also decided to expel him in lieu of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

A statement issued by the foundation read, "In light of the recent allegations of inappropriate conduct brought against our Trustee Anirban Das Blah, Mr Blah has tendered his resignation to The Board of Trustees"

It said the organisation fully supports all survivors of harassment, exploitation and abuse, adding that the board of trustees accepted his resignation.

Blah has been accused of sexual misconduct by as many as four women, who wished to remain anonymous. In a Mid-Day article dated 16 October, several women alleged that Blah had exhibited predatory behaviour on various occasions.

While one woman said that the talent manager fixed a meeting at his residence where he asked her to strip, another aspiring actress recounted how Blah had insisted on holding a meeting in his hotel suite, saying "casting is done in bedrooms and not in public spaces".

Many figures of the Indian entertainment industry, including Sajid Khan and Alok Nath have recently been outed for sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

