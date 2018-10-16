You are here:

Anirban Blah, founder of Bollywood talent management firm, asked to step down following sexual harassment allegations

FP Staff

Oct,16 2018 14:10:41 IST

Four women have anonymously accused Anirban Blah, founder of Kwan Entertainment — one of the biggest talent management agencies in the country — of sexual harassment. Mid-Day reported the experiences of the survivors, which include former clients and aspiring actresses.

Anirban Blah. Twitter @bollywoodnewsfb

Anirban Blah. Twitter @bollywoodnewsfb

A model, who approached Blah with her portfolio, said the talent manager fixed a meeting at his residence where he asked her to strip. Towards the end of the meeting, he pulled her into a hug and tried to kiss her. Another aspiring actress recounted that he insisted on meeting her in a hotel suite and said that "casting is done in bedrooms and not in public spaces".

An actress, who was managed by Kwan, revealed that Blah had asked her whether she would be interested in being part of an "unnatural sex set-up". The fourth woman, also a former client, said that Blah was a "unique predator" who indulges in a "systematic breakdown of confidence".

Kwan has released a statement saying that Blah has been asked to step down from his current position and will not be involved with any responsibilities associated with the company.

The statement from Kwan Entertainment

The statement from Kwan Entertainment

Many figures of the Indian entertainment industry have recently been outed for sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 14:12 PM

tags: Anirban Blah , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , MeToo , MeToo in India

also see

Kailash Kher accused of sexual misconduct; singer says he's 'extremely disappointed, not aware of such an act'

Kailash Kher accused of sexual misconduct; singer says he's 'extremely disappointed, not aware of such an act'

Varun Grover responds to harassment allegations: Keep #metoo alive, don't let stray cases hamper your spirit

Varun Grover responds to harassment allegations: Keep #metoo alive, don't let stray cases hamper your spirit

CINTAA offers to reinvestigate sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar, if Tanushree Dutta desires

CINTAA offers to reinvestigate sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar, if Tanushree Dutta desires