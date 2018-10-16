Anirban Blah, founder of Bollywood talent management firm, asked to step down following sexual harassment allegations

Four women have anonymously accused Anirban Blah, founder of Kwan Entertainment — one of the biggest talent management agencies in the country — of sexual harassment. Mid-Day reported the experiences of the survivors, which include former clients and aspiring actresses.

A model, who approached Blah with her portfolio, said the talent manager fixed a meeting at his residence where he asked her to strip. Towards the end of the meeting, he pulled her into a hug and tried to kiss her. Another aspiring actress recounted that he insisted on meeting her in a hotel suite and said that "casting is done in bedrooms and not in public spaces".

An actress, who was managed by Kwan, revealed that Blah had asked her whether she would be interested in being part of an "unnatural sex set-up". The fourth woman, also a former client, said that Blah was a "unique predator" who indulges in a "systematic breakdown of confidence".

Kwan has released a statement saying that Blah has been asked to step down from his current position and will not be involved with any responsibilities associated with the company.

Many figures of the Indian entertainment industry have recently been outed for sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 14:12 PM