Dia Mirza on sexual harassment claims against Sajid Khan: Always knew he could be obnoxious, sexist

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is one among the many prominent film personalities who have been accused of sexual harassment in a wave of MeToo accounts that have swept the country. Now, Dia Mirza has come out in support of the survivors and spoken against the director. The actress told India Today in an interview that Khan's "obnoxious" behaviour was well known across the industry and that she had witnessed it as well.

"I knew he could be extremely sexist and ridiculous and even for me, the details of these accounts have been shocking. I've personally had a radar for such people and would keep my distance with such people but there are certain things the survivors have said that I recognise. I knew he was obnoxious but I didn't think he would be capable of doing something like this to a woman," she told India Today. She also said that these are names that have floated around in the industry for a long time as people who engage in sexual misconduct.

'Sajid Khan's obnoxious behaviour was well known, I've seen it,' actor Dia Mirza @DeeSpeak says in the most candid interview so far on Bollywood's complicity in shielding predators like Alok Nath et al. Full interview to @ShivAroor on #5iveLIVE @ 5.30pm. pic.twitter.com/lobDDmepMS — India Today (@IndiaToday) October 15, 2018

After multiple women from the industry spoke up against him, Khan announced his decision to step down as the director of Housefull 4 and requested the media to not speculate and wait for a proper investigation to take place.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 18:30 PM