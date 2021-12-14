Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the latest report.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan have tested positive for coronavirus . The duo appeared in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives last year.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sanjay has said, "Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”

On Monday, their close friends and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Bebo took to her Instagram Story section to confirm that she has contracted the virus. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita, too, shared an update on social media.

News agency ANI citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that it was Seema who first got COVID-19 . It was at a get-together party at Karan Johar's house on December 8 where Kareena and Amrita also got it.

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had gathered at Karan Johar's party last week. The party was also attended by Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.