'You can sit with us,' wrote #KareenaKapoorKhan on one of her posts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, had a fun Sunday night with her girl-gang Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat. The gal pals partied the night away at Malaika's house in Mumbai and various pictures, as well as videos from the dinner date, are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena posted the pictures and videos from the get-together where the BFFs are seen enjoying their much-needed chill session which was full of glamour, food, and music.

In the first picture, the girl-gang is seen posing together on a couch. The caption reads, "Ok you can sit with us".

The Jab We Met actor is looking stunning in a grey mock-neck top with white pants while Amrita kept it casual and chose to wear a beige oversized T-shirt with biker shorts. On the other hand, Malaika is looking gorgeous in a yellow slip dress whereas Maheep's opted for a white crop top and jeans.

Below, take a look at a few more pictures and boomerang videos from the get-together:

Well, the pictures will surely make you miss your girl gang!

On the career front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha in which she'll be seen opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the much-awaited film is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump which was released in 1994. It also Vijay Sethupathi, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.