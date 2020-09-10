After Kangana Ranaut, Manish Malhotra issued notice by BMC over 'unauthorised construction' in Bandra bungalow
BMC notice points out 'unauthorised change of user' from residential to commercial office on the first floor of the fashion designer's Pali Hill bungalow.
After Kangana Ranaut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Manish Malhotra for "unauthorised construction" at the leading fashion designer's house here, an official said.
Malhotra has been asked to revert in seven days and give sufficient cause as to why the work should not be pulled down, a civic official said here on Thursday.
The notice points out unauthorised change of user from residential to commercial office on first floor of Malhotra's bungalow on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra.
In the notice, issued on 9 September, BMCs H-ward office has listed four alterations and asked Malhotra to submit proof in seven days "to show that the said building or work or change of user" is not unauthorised, the official said.
The BMC has also asked him to show "sufficient cause" as to why the said building or work should not be pulled down.
It said the illegal modifications include "addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions/cabins on first floor, unauthorised construction of two structures with brick masonry wall and AC sheet roof on second floor terrace."
On Wednesday, the BMC demolished "most of the 14 illegal alterations" made at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. That bunglow is also located on the same road in Pali Hill area, the official said.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process at Ranaut's bungalow and sought to know why did the civic body team enter the property when the owner was not present.
