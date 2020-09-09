Bombay HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow

Kangana Ranaut had earlier approached the Bombay HC on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ''illegal construction'' at her bungalow in Mumbai, and sought a stay on the demolition process

The Bombay High Court has asked the BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai. The actress had earlier approached the Bombay HC on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ''illegal construction'' at her bungalow in Mumbai, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The Bomaby HC also and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.

Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction at her bungalow. The petition also sought a stay on the demolition process.

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Bombay Hight Court asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2020

"We filed a petition this morning seeking an urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told Press Trust of India. He said the high court is likely to take up the plea for hearing during the course of the day.

Kangana has also posted a tweet claiming there is no illegal construction in her house. Further, she stated all demolition work is banned in light of coronavirus till 30 September.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at the Ranaut's Bandra bungalow, a civic official said. The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach Mumbai later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The demolition work was carried out on Wednesday, 9 September, itself. The BMC has posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing of the action the civic body is set to take, he said. Trouble has mounted for Kangana as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations after actor Adhyayan Suman claimed in an interview that Ranaut took drugs. The BMC Tuesday filed a "caveat'' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

Ranaut had recently said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. Union minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally of the BJP, said workers of his party RPI (A) will provide protection to Ranaut when she returns to Mumbai. "RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)