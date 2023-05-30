Naseeruddin Shah: Muslim hating is ‘fashionable’ now

Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up about the hate that is visible among people towards one religion in India. Speaking to a publication, the veteran actor, who we last saw in Taj-Divided by Blood, said that hating Muslims is fashionable, even among educated people. He called it “worrying times”. He said these days artists are scared of raising their voices and if they do their movies may be boycotted.

In the conversation with a publication, Naseeruddin said the mood in the current lot of films is a reflection of what is happening in reality. “Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?” he said.

Naseeruddin Shah further added that the election commission is a mute spectator to politicians who are using religion to get votes. He said there would be “utter devastation” if a Muslim leader had asked for votes by saying ‘Allahu Akbar’.

