After Fanney Khan, Race 3 Anil Kapoor gears up for third season of his TV series, 24

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who made his international TV debut with the American series 24 is gearing up for the third season of its Indian version, according to a report in DNA.

The first season of 24 aired from 4 October to 21 December, 2013 and followed the story of the chief of the Anti Terrorist Unit (ATU), Jai Singh Rathod, essayed by Anil Kapoor. It received a positive response from the audience.

The second season of Kapoor's 24 ran from 9 July, 2016 and ended on 9 October. The actor will look into the third season when he reaches Los Angeles, the DNA report said. The series airs on Colors TV.

The National Award-winning actor bought the official rights of 24 in 2011 following a stint in the final season of the American show which featured Kapoor as Omar Hassan, the president of a fictional Islamic Republic of Kamistan who visits the United States on a peace mission.

Kapoor's character in the Indian TV series resembles that of Jack Bauer, an officer who is torn between his loyalty to his family and his country. Kiefer Sutherland essays the role of officer Bauer in the American version of 24.

A critically-acclaimed actor in Hindi cinema, Kapoor garnered international visibility after the success of the film Slumdog Millionaire in which he played a game show host.

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Race 3 and has currently been working on Fanney Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal.

Read: Anil Kapoor talks about working with Sonam, and upcoming films including Race 3, Fanney Khan, Total Dhamaal

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 11:40 AM