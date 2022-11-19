Chunky Panday is now positively foraying into the southern part of India, along with entertaining the audiences with his versatility in mainstream Bollywood. Chunky’s first Tamil film, ‘Sardar,’ written and directed by P. S. Mithran, crossed the 100 million milestone upon its theatrical release across Chennai in October. His previous film, ‘Saaho‘ grossed a massive 450 crore. Chunky’s performances as an antagonist in both the films earned him appreciation from critics as well as the audiences.

On playing an antagonist yet again, Chunky added, “It was an intriguingly enriching experience to explore such a dark character. ‘Sardar‘ is a brilliantly crafted film by P.S Mithran. I play a very meaty character who is so powerful that he can subvert justice in the favour of profits, just like a business-minded monarch . Who doesn’t enjoy playing a monarch, after all?”

After setting the cash registers ringing at the box office, ‘Sardar‘ is all set to release on AHA, an OTT platform on the 18th of November for the rest of the India to witness. The film stars Karthi and Rashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

