Four Hollywood tentpoles, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Knives Out 2 began production in the US on 28 June, indicating production houses are willing to actively resume filming.

Here is all you need to know about the movies that are going on floors

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman helmer James Wan took to social media and announced that the production of his 2018 film's sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has started. He posted a photo of a clapboard seen in an icy cave. The caption reads, "Day One. #aquaman2".

Jason Momoa, who played the titular role in Aquaman, is returning in the sequel as the half-human and half-Atlantean superhero Arthur Curry. Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II will also be reprising their characters from the first installment. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is slated to release in theatres on 16 December, 2022.

Knives Out 2

Knives Out 2 director Rian Johnson too shared the news with fans on social media that the film's shooting has begun in Greece. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores".

In the project, Daniel Craig will be seen reprising his popular character of a private investigator named Benoit Blanc. While Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, among others also a part of Knives Out 2. Netflix has acquired the rights to Knives Out 2 as well as Knives Out 3 in March this year. The streaming giant is yet to announce the release date.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise also entered production on Monday. The production house Lionsgate shared the development on social media.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was announced during the opening week of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The fourth and fifth instalments of the series were supposed to be shot back-to-back, however, the production got delayed by a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film features Keanu Reeves in lead along with Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Skarsgård, and Rina Sawayama. It is slated to hit the theatres on 27 May next year.

White Noise

The production of the upcoming Netflix film titled White Noise has begun in the US, one of the producers, Uri Singer, shared on Twitter. It features Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Noah Baumbach is directing the upcoming comedy-disaster which marks his third collaboration with the streaming giant after The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and Marriage Story.