Knives Out 2 cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Leslie Odom Jr, and the sequel's production will begin in summer in Greece.

Kate Hudson is the latest star to join the growing ensemble of Knives Out 2. She has joined fellow franchise newcomers like Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton. All of them will star alongside the returning action hero Daniel Craig.

The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is produced by Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. The sequel is set to begin production in summer 2021 in Greece.

Knives Out 2 is based on an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery, with Craig reprising the role of a super sleuth Benoit Blanc. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has taken over the franchise from Media Rights Capital (MRC) and Lionsgate. When asked about the casting and plot, they had no comments on it as per the publication.

For Netflix, Knives Out 2 is a big project as it will be branching over $469 million (roughly Rs. 3,420 crores) for filmmaker Johnson and Craig’s two sequel rights.

Looking back at the first part, Knives Out, it was released in 2019 and earned $311.4 million at the box office on a $40 million budget. After Johnson got listed on the 2020 Oscar nomination for the film’s screenplay, he said that the work on the script began shortly after the first film was released.

On the career front, Hudson is best known for her work in the 2000 comedy-drama Almost Famous. She even won a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination too. Her other movies include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, Bride Wars, Mother's Day among others. The actor was last seen in the Apple drama series Truth Be Told.