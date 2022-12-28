Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood diva who recently treated us with some of her iconic retro looks from her latest film Cirkus, has an exciting addition to her lineup for 2023. The actor will soon join hands with Sonu Sood for his film Fateh. This is the first time that Jacqueline will be seen pairing with Sood.

Jacqueline Fernandez has seen a blockbuster success with the song Ra Ra Rakkamma for the film Vikrant Rona. From the audience to critics, everyone hailed the actor for her powerful performance. Apart from that, she was praised for her iconic vintage looks for her recently released film Cirkus. Her never seen before avatar made back-to-back headlines.

Jacqueline will be next seen in the recently announced film Crack and her Hollywood project Tell it Like A Woman and Fateh.

