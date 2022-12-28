After Cirkus’ release, Jacqueline Fernandez joins hands with Sonu Sood for her upcoming film Fateh
This is the first time that Jacqueline will be seen pairing with Sonu Sood
Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood diva who recently treated us with some of her iconic retro looks from her latest film Cirkus, has an exciting addition to her lineup for 2023. The actor will soon join hands with Sonu Sood for his film Fateh. This is the first time that Jacqueline will be seen pairing with Sood.
Jacqueline Fernandez has seen a blockbuster success with the song Ra Ra Rakkamma for the film Vikrant Rona. From the audience to critics, everyone hailed the actor for her powerful performance. Apart from that, she was praised for her iconic vintage looks for her recently released film Cirkus. Her never seen before avatar made back-to-back headlines.
Jacqueline will be next seen in the recently announced film Crack and her Hollywood project Tell it Like A Woman and Fateh.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
With 'Current Laga Re' and 'Besharam Rang', Deepika Padukone delivers two massive chartbusters of 2022
What’s interesting to witness is that while both songs ‘Current Laga Re’ and ‘Beshram Rang’ are completely different from one another and belong to two different genres of entertainment, Deepika Padukone managed to pull them both off like a pro.
Here's why Deepika Padukone is the queen of entertainment! Fans hail her avatar in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
Starring in one of her hottest looks ever, she donned multiple colourful bikinis and monokinis with a shoulder length hair-cut as she lit the screens up with her super sexy dance moves with Shah Rukh Khan.
Cirkus' new song 'Aashiqui' is a lovely ode to the era of the 60s, showcases Ranveer Singh like never before
Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is gearing up for a December 23 release. The makers have now dropped a new song called 'Aashiqui'. It's a lovely ode to the era of the 60s and showcases Ranveer Singh like never before.