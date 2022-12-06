Not many are aware that before carving her niche in the Indian film industry, Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez in 2006 was crowned as Miss Universe Sri Lanka. In addition, the actress, who marked her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy comedy Aladin opposite Riteish Deshmukh, also represented her nation in Miss Universe in the same year. Now, an old video of Jacqueline’s answer in the Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, the actress can be heard answering a question related to cosmetic surgery on stage. In the competition, which is held to select the country’s representatives to various international pageants, Jacqueline can be heard calling cosmetic surgery an “unfair advantage”. However, it seems that Jacqueline’s statements haven’t been taken well by the users, as the actress reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery herself a few years back.

In the video, Jacqueline can be seen decked up in a shimmery ensemble and accessorising it with statement earrings. The actress can be seen sporting a heavy makeup look. The now-viral video has been shared by an Instagram page called Pageant and Influence with the caption, “Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006 Jacqueline Fernandez on cosmetic surgery during her national pageant.” While calling the procedure an unfair advantage, the actress further reasoned it saying how cosmetic surgery is entirely against the whole “concept of beauty pageants”.

The clip opens with Jacqueline saying, “I do believe cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women. And, if cosmetic surgery is being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, as opposed to who can’t afford cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about.”

Needless to say, several users were quick to jump to the comments section to keep their opinions forward. While many praised the actress’ opinion in the throwback video, several insinuated how the actress has undergone plastic surgery. One user supported the actress and hit back at the troll by writing, “I know people are going to comment on how she went on doing surgeries later. But here the question was just about surgeries for Beauty pageants. And she is talking about that only. Understand before trolling.” Another commented, “Isn’t she had a lip job done post-joining Bollywood.” A third user commented, “And then she herself forgot what concerns she raised.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. Next, the actress will be seen in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, which will hit the theatres around Christmas.

