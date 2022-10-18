Rakul Preet Singh has been enjoying back-to-back film releases lately. While the actress is basking in the initial stage of praises for her gorgeous screen presence and fitting chemistry in Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, her fans have another pairing to ship as her latest song, Dil De Diya from Thank God has a whole new glimpse of her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra.

In the initial few releases of 2022, her camaraderie with Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli and Ajay Devgan in Runway 34 was loved and adored by the audience. And currently, fans are in all noise about her chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G, and now the latest song ‘Dil De Diya’ from Thank God has come as a treat for their eyes.

Her chemistry with Sidharth is off the charts. Well, this isn’t the first time they are paired together for a film but every time the two hit the screens together, viewers can barely take their eyes off their beguiling chemistry.

Seen playing Sidharth’s love interest in Thank God, Rakul just looks graceful and radiant. She will be seen playing a cop in the film after having been seen as a medical student, pilot and school teacher already this year.

Rakul has impressed with her effortless pairing in multiple films this year like Cuttputlli, Attack, Doctor G and Runway 34 and now Thank God seems set to be the latest addition. She will also be seen in Chhatriwali next amongst other unannounced projects. She has also done films like Yaariyan, Shimla Mirch, and De De Pyaar De in her career so far.

