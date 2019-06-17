After Avengers: Endgame, screenwriter Mayur Puri to pen dialogues for Hindi version of The Lion King

Screenwriter Mayur Puri will pen the dialogues for the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming The Lion King.

After having written dialogues for the Hindi version of Avengers: Endgame, Disney India and Puri have once again collaborated for the Hindi version of the live-action re-imagining of the 1994 animated classic.

“Dialogues are everything but it’s not often their literal translation that’s most effective but an enriching transcreation. For instance, The Jungle Book had the advantage of being already placed in India. So my role while penning the dialogues was to imbue it with an even more of an Indian heart,” he told The Hindu recently.

And it's been a gruelling ride for a lot of us in the localisation industry but some things are just worth the wait. 3 years back, when I started this alternate career, who knew! pic.twitter.com/aP3I8bx98h — Mayur Puri (@mayurpuri) June 17, 2019

The Hindi-dubbed version will see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan voice for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively. On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor tweeted a picture of him and Aryan gearing up to watch India-Pakistan World Cup clash from Manchester on television, wearing T-shirts in Team India colours as Mufasa and Simba.

Puri, meanwhile, has made a career of writing dialogue for plenty of Disney franchises, including the Marvel and ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) films. He had worked on MCU films, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok and Captain America: Civil War, and also Disney's The Jungle Book (2016).

The Ahmedabad-born screenwriter and lyricist began his career by assisting Sanjay Gadhvi on Tere Liye, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Dhoom. As a lyricist, he worked with Pritam on the albums for Race 2, Singh Is Kinng and Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Chocolate, Garam Masala and Pyaar Ke Side Effects among others.

Helmed by Jon Favreau — director of Iron Man and The Jungle Book — Disney’s The Lion King is scheduled to be released on 19 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

