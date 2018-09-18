You are here:

After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone may star in Raazi director Meghna Gulzar's next project

FP Staff

Sep,18 2018 11:02:19 IST

Deepika Padukone has not been seen in a film post Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. New reports in DNA suggest that Padukone may sign on for director Meghna Gulzar's next project.

Though the details of the project as well as her role in the film is currently being kept under wraps, the talks have apparently begun between Padukone and Gulzar.

Deepika Padukone (left) and Meghna Gulzar (right). Image from Facebook

There were other reports which speculated that Padukone might be doing a film which deals with a narrative of twins, much like Dilip Kumar’s Ram Aur Shyam, Hema Malini’s Seeta Aur Geeta, Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz and Anil Kapoor’s Kishan Kanhaiya. Whether Gulzar is supposed talk with Deepika is to do with that plot line, remains unconfirmed.

Deepika was set to do a film opposite Irrfan Khan. The project, which was to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has currently taken a setback owing to Khan's ill health. Padukone has admitted that she has not gotten a role as meaty as her Padmaavat lead character, Rani Padmini, yet.

Padukone's last film, Padmaavat, saw her opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film grossed approximately Rs 525 crore worldwide by the end of the film's run at the theatres.

