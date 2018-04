You are here:

Watch: Deepika Padukone talks about life after Padmaavat, moderate use of social media and her OCD

With the 2018's Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has established herself as the most powerful woman in showbiz. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, the star talks about her humble upbringing, optimum use of social media and her obsession with cleaning.

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 18:19 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 18:19 PM