Is Deepika Padukone being considered for the Hindi remake of a hit Sridevi film from the 70s?

In a career spanning five decades, Indian screen legend Sridevi delivered blockbusters across industries. Now, four months after her untimely demise, reports of one of her hit films being remade with Deepika Padukone in the lead role have surfaced.

According to a report by Times Now, the project in question was made almost four decades ago with a Bollywood director and South producer.

Talks are apparently on to procure the rights of the original and Padukone, who delivered a solid performance in Padmaavat earlier this year, is being kept in the loop. The name of the film has also not been revealed yet and there is no official word on this development from any of the parties concerned.

But a source believed to be close to the development tells the publication, "Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know."

Padukone is expected to start filming Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film wherein she will be seen opposite her Piku co-star, Irrfan Khan. The actor is currently in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 16:44 PM