After Akshay Kumar and Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and Swara Bhasker react to Richa Chadha’s Galwan tweet

Richa Chadha’s Galwan tweet has honestly created an uproar on social media. After being criticised by Akshay Kumar and receiving support from Prakash Raj, Richa’s tweet has now garnered Raveena Tandon and Swara Bhasker’s attention. This after a journalist took to his official Twitter account to share a screenshot of Richa’s tweet and accused Bollywood of receiving money secretly from the underworld. Responding to the journalist’s tweet, Raveena tweeted and asked to not club the incident by generalising it as it will only spread hatred towards the Hindi film industry. She added that the film industry also includes patriots who face the repercussions after the deed is done by some. On the other hand, Sawara has extended her support to Richa and showered love on her.

While sharing the screenshot of Richa’s tweet, the journalist wrote, “For the last four decades, ISI money has flown into Bollywood. Sometimes overtly through the underworld, sometimes covertly through its assets. Nothing else explains the existence of such blood traitors… Richa Chadha.” Witnessing the same Raveena responded by saying, “Please do not club together all or generalise. This generates hate towards the Hindi film industry. All along there have been and are strong patriots in the industry who get thrown under the bus by a few and all good work done, is then met with spite and venom.” But on the other hand, the Raanjhanaa actress supported Richa and wrote, “Richa Chadha strength and love to you!” and ended with a blue heart emoticon.

Dear @abhijitmajumder Please do not club together all or generalise.This generates hate towards the Hindi film industry.All along there have been and are strong patriots in the industry who get thrown under the bus by a few and all good work done,is then met with spite and venom. https://t.co/NOMAjqOnC7 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 25, 2022

. @RichaChadha strength and love to you! 💙 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 26, 2022



This after Richa wrote, “Galwan says hi,” while responding to the statement of the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who claimed that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt” in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Masaan actress’ reaction has been widely criticised after many believed it to be an insult towards the Indian army.

Recently Akshay responded to Richa’s tweets and wrote, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful toward our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (They are there so we exist today).” Reacting to it, Wanted star Prakash Raj wrote, “Didn’t expect this from you, Akshay Kumar… having said that Richa Chadha is more relevant to our country than you sir…” and added, “Yes we stand with you Richa Chadha… we understand what you meant.”



For those who don’t know, Richa has already issued an apology after the controversy created by her tweet.

