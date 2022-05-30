In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Firstpost, actor Adivi Sesh says, 'When we were kids, we were learning about Gandhi and Bhagat Singh. For our children and grandchildren, people like Major Sandeep are going to be the Bhagat Singhs of today.'

When the Mumbai attack occurred in November 2008, many civilians, policemen and army men lost their lives and hundreds were wounded. And one of the braves was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major Sandeep, Team Commander of 51 Special Action Group, was deployed to rescue hostages from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and while he rescued them, he unfortunately was killed in action. His sacrifice and bravery and the life he lived has been brought to life on screen in Major with Telugu actor Adivi Sesh essaying Major Sandeep’s role. Produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB Ent) and A+S Movies, the film is set to hit theatres on June 3 and will be released in Telugu and Hindi. In this candid conversation, Adivi Sesh talks about Major Sandeep, making the film and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you land the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major?

Well, I roped everyone else into the project. This is a passion project of mine and more personal than my other films. I was a fan of Major Sandeep then I became an admirer. People talk about the final moments of his life and what ensued but not many know about how beautiful a life he led. Therein started the quest to make a film on him because that is the most influential idea of the zeitgeist if you will.

Was it easy to get Major Sandeep’s family on board with this idea?

There was no ‘on board’ per se, it was very organic. We needed to find out more about his life so it began with me calling Major Sandeep’s parents repeatedly and after them hanging up several times, we finally got a girl to call and I snatched the phone and started talking. It took about seven meetings before Major Sandeep’s father said to me, “I trust that you would make a film on my son 10%.”

As we were leaving their home in Whitefield, Bangalore, that day, Major Sandeep’s mother said to me, “Door se bilkul era beta lag raha hai.” (From a distance, you look exactly like my son) I think at that moment - though we were disheartened by what Major Sandeep’s father had said about the 10% - we truly knew that they were both emotionally connected to what we were trying to do. That moment we knew we had their blessing. That’s how the film came to be.

One has to be very responsible while portraying an Indian army brave heart’s life on screen. How challenging was it for you?

Major Sandeep was such a fun man and very cosmopolitan. He was called Shandy because he loved Arnold Schwarzenegger’s films. He loved English music, animals and dancing. We tend to perceive someone in these situations as upright and stiff but on the contrary, he was the opposite. In real life, I am a bit reserved.

The most elite army men go into the National Security Guard and in that the only army unit was the 51 Special Action Group which Major Sandeep was a part of. In that, he was a training officer so he was the best of the best. For me to go from being an action hero to being a super soldier - to make it look legit and natural - all the while trying to find the emotional core of a man who can joke even in the most serious of times was quite a feat.

Did the army have any say as to what you could depict on screen?

The film is cleared with the ADGPI(Additional Directorate General of Public Information), New Delhi. We haven’t really tried to make critical of anything as much as trying to find the true spirit of what could have happened during each moment. So, there was really never any issue. I think everyone clearly sees what we are trying to do - it is only pure love and pure spirit when it comes to this film.

How did Mahesh Babu come on board as a producer?

My friends, Anurag and Sharath (A+S Movies), own a marketing firm Hyderabad and they are also one of the producers. At the time, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu were thinking of producing films other than their own with GMB Entertainment. I think it’s beautiful and an honour that I am the first outside actor and my film is the first that Mahesh Babu’s ever produced. I think they trusted us with the project and what we set out to do because they said yes to the project without the whole script. We told Namrata the idea and I think they could see it in our eyes - I genuinely mean this.

Have Major Sandeep’s family seen the film?

They have seen many scenes but I’ll be going to Bangalore and showing them the film soon. I can’t even begin to imagine how it is they feel, I can only guess. I am sure there’s a sense of heartbreak; a sense of Major Sandeep getting the respect he deserves. I also think they fully understand what it is we’re trying to do.

Recently, I found out that many schools in Hyderabad are teaching Major Sandeep as a chapter. When we were kids, we were learning about Gandhi and Bhagat Singh. For our children and grandchildren, people like Major Sandeep are going to be the Bhagat Singhs of today. I think in many ways Uncle and Aunty see that this film helps cement that idea and for people to understand the valour of people like Major Sandeep.

Are you nervous as the film is set to release on June 3?

I was. (Laughs) In the five days leading up to the release of the trailer, we did some secret rough screenings with rough sound of the film to 1650 people across the country. When you see people screaming ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the middle of a screening, you truly believe you have something pure on your hands. That really changed my perspective. At this point, it’s more about sheer exhaustion.

What was Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s reaction to Major?

At the trailer launch, Mahesh Babu spoke about the film. He didn’t speak for a few minutes after the film ended. We were in the preview theatre when he left as soon as the credits started rolling. We were wondering what was happening and if he was angry. Namrata Shirodkar told us it was a good film and we walked out nervously. Mahesh Babu was sitting in the lounge and he looked shaken up. He had nothing but the kindest, most beautiful things to say about what he saw in the film. He also gave us some technical advice.

What do you want the audience to take away from Major?

If you walk away truly knowing what Major Sandeep’s spirit was or maybe even is - I think his spirit is watching us and blessing us - that would be everything. In the midst of so much division, screaming (behind the computer screen), I think it’s important to remember heroes whose light shone so much brighter. When I spoke to the final hostage that Major Sandeep saved, he requested that his identity be kept private. He told me when he saw Major Sandeep walk into that room, it was like Lord Vishnu had walked in. He felt there was a glow of light and a burst of positivity when he walked in. I think that’s what I want the audiences to feel.

