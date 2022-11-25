Telugu-Hindi star Adivi Sesh, whose last film Major was a pan-India hit, finds his forthcoming film Hit : The Second Case in the news for its similarities with the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Adivi Sesh clears the picture in this exclusive interview with Firstpost while speaking to Subhash K Jha.

How do you look at the similarities between your film and the Shraddha Walkar murder?

It was never intended that way. The film was pitched to me a year ago and now, for there to be the same case of a woman being murdered, that too in the same exact fashion, is a very eerie coincidence. And for all this to happen 10 days before the release of our film is even crazier. What makes this unthinkable is the fact that we have a character named Shraddha in the film.

As a responsible actor and a citizen what is your take on such gruesome crime?

I consider myself a feminist, in that I truly want equality between women and men. Every time I feel like society is progressing towards a better time, I come across something like this that really breaks my heart. I truly hope better days are ahead. I hope there’s a silver lining at some point.

What are your views on safety of women and children?

This is fundamental and I believe it has been taken lightly for too long. These days on social media, any discussion about this gets lost in pointless arguments about men vs. women. Truth is, our women are not safe. And our children…even less so.

Do you think empty minds get ideas for perpetrating crime through cinema?

Any mind that can perpetrate this sort of a crime is not empty. I believe There’s a certain lack of empathy and a knack for the morbid, that has to exist within a person to even consider this as a thought, let alone act upon it. Jack The Ripper terrified England’s women in 1888. What cinema did he watch?

Your last film Major was a gamechanger what are your expectations from this one?

The success of MAJOR has completely changed my life and has created monumental expectations on HIT 2. What started off as a sleepy thriller happening in a small coastal town has now become a massively awaited film in Telugu cinema. We plan to be dubbing it into Hindi post release. The pan-India release of HIT 2 is being discussed in a concrete manner.

As an actor do you impose a selfcensorship. Would you be willing to play a serial killer or a terrorist?

I don’t know if I’m ok playing a serial killer, as that is one area that wouldn’t have empathy. I like to play characters that have empathy. I think on some level, maybe even a terrorist can become a terrorist after getting brainwashed. But the mindset of a serial killer is from within.

What do you think of some South films like Kantara and KGF2 doing so well?

It’s nice for it to be acknowledged as Indian cinema. Previously, it used to be considered Bollywood Cinema and Regional Cinema. Now its Indian cinema. Whatever Indian language it may be in. The crossover promise of the 90s has truly happened.

Finally what are your expectations from Hit 2?

HIT 2 is a solid thriller with plenty of spine-chilling moments. It was fun to let my hair down and play such a badass cop. It deals with dark themes but is ultimately about good winning over evil.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

