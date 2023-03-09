Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager renewed for second season? Here's what we know
Airing on Disney+ Hotstar, the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome and Shobhita Dhulipala.
Even as fans of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s espionage drama The Night Manager are eagerly awaiting for the remaining episodes, the show has already been renewed for a second season. According to a Mid-Day report, The Night Manager season 2 has already been approved and the pre-production process is underway. “The team at Banijay Asia, the production house behind the Indian adaptation, is discussing concepts at this stage. Scripting will begin in June, after the second chapter of the show begins streaming. The makers are planning to take it on floors early next year,” a source told Mid-Day. The news comes days after Tom Hiddleston’s 2016 series The Night Manager, from which the Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer is adapted, was renewed for a second season.
According to reports, the Indian adaptation will not have anything to do with either the British television series, or John le Carre’s novel of the same name, on which the plot of both series’ was based.
Airing on Disney+ Hotstar, The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome and Shobhita Dhulipala. Created by Sandeep Modi, the plot follows former Navy officer Shantanu Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), who gets involved in the murky world of illegal weapons sales when he decides to infiltrate the circle of infamous arms dealer Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor). The first four episodes of the spy drama were released in February, while the remaining ones will be aired in June.
As for the Tom Hiddleston series of the same name, The Night Manager season 2 will be set in the present day and will see Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) face a “new, even more deadly challenge”. As per a Radio Times report, the season will see Pine’s life after receiving news that his nemesis, and the “most dangerous man in the world”, the arms dealer Richard Roper is dead. The character was played by House star Hugh Laurie in the British series.
The original Night Manager renewal is the first of a two-season order, as per reports. The series will be written by David Farr, who wrote the first season as well, and filming is set to take place later this year in South America and London.
